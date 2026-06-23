Delta Must Keep Moving Forward: Lucky Oyovwi Urges His Supporters, Deltans To Re-Elect Oborevwori In 2027

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By Engr. Lucky Oyovwi

LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has continued to make steady and visible progress under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. As Deltans, we can confidently attest that our state has been on the rise under Governor Sheriff. We cannot afford to reverse this forward momentum, and the progress being made must not be interrupted.

Three years ago, while campaigning for office, Governor Oborevwori assured Deltans: “I will not disappoint Deltans if elected governor.” Today, his record demonstrates that he has largely kept faith with that promise.

His administration has delivered significant infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, flyovers, schools, and other public facilities. Many projects are still ongoing, and his recent move to tackle the electricity challenges in the Ndokwa and Isoko areas further underscores his deep commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor has also invested significantly in youth empowerment, skills acquisition, education, healthcare, and security. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is the first governor in the history of Delta State to officially approve and implement welfare packages for Deltans participating in Nigerian Army recruitment exercises. These deliberate efforts are designed to ease financial burdens and boost the morale of our youth. Furthermore, the recent Delta State Security Summit convened by the governor reflects his determination to sustain a safe and stable environment for residents and businesses.

Beyond projects, Governor Oborevwori has distinguished himself through humility, accessibility, and a willingness to listen. He has shown that leaders who listen to the people are often best positioned to deliver results.

Development is a continuous process, not a destination. It is obvious that Governor Sheriff has M.O.R.E to offer the state, and many of the gains already recorded require continuity to achieve their full impact for the benefit of present and future generations. I therefore urge all my supporters, those who share my vision for a prosperous Delta State, and indeed all well-meaning Deltans to support the re-election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027 so that the progress already made can be consolidated and expanded for greater prosperity and development.

Engr. O. Lucky Oyovwi was the MRDD Governorship Candidate in Delta State 2019 Governorship election against Senator Okowa and Chief Ogboru

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

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