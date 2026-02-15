NIMC Resumes Delta Ward-To-Ward NIN Registration Exercise Across 25 LGAs February 16

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will commence a ward-to-ward National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State beginning Monday, February 16, 2026.

The exercise follows a directive by the Federal Government mandating NIMC to ensure that all eligible residents are allowed to register for their NIN without delay. The registration exercise will run from February 16 to March 30, 2026, and will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Esq., disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday. He said the state government strongly encourages residents aged zero and above who have yet to register to take advantage of the opportunity.

Dr Oghenesivbe emphasised the importance of enrolling all citizens and residents in the NIMC National Identity Number programme, noting that the NIN has become a mandatory requirement for accessing banking and telecommunications services, participating in government empowerment programmes, processing travel documents, and conducting various official and financial transactions.

He assured residents that registration centres would be located at designated Town Halls in every ward across Delta State to ensure ease of access and convenience.

The State Government urged residents who have not yet enrolled to participate actively in the exercise, which is free of charge and open to all, including newborn babies, children, and adults.

Residents are advised to visit their designated Ward Town Hall registration centres within the stipulated period to obtain their National Identity Number.

DailyIndependent

