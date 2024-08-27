Nigerian Higher Institutions Must Build Shrines In Their Institutions To Prosper

Share This





















By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I am dumbstruck, that a citadel of knowledge and a leading University like the University of Lagos Akoka , the land off great Akokites do not have a SHRINE for adherents of African Traditional Religion to worship.

Adorning the beautiful landscape of the University of Lagos is a central church and a central mosque but conspicuously missing is a SHRIN . The above scenario can be found in all the Secondary and Tertiary institutions in Nigeria and I dare say this is one of the reasons why we have failed in Nigeria and Africa as a whole to grow politically, socially and economically

We have imbibed and assimilated foreign religions and cultures and alienated our own. Nigeria and Indian were both colonised by Britain. After independence, the Indians kept their religion and culture and have built nuclear bombs, doing well in medicines, pharmacy, computer science and even reached the South pole before any country in the world. With a population of over 1.417 billion, Indian have conquered hunger.

Nigeria on the other hand took her colonial master’s religion and culture hook line and sinker and here we are even with our enormous human and natural resources being the world’s capital of poverty with over two hundred million hungry stomachs .

The University of Lagos and other universities in Nigeria have produced thousands of scientists but cannot boast of any invention. Their engineers cannot build or construct roads, bridges, cars, ships, aircraft, refine crude oil etc and are lagging behind in technology because they all have faulty foundations. They all have rejected their indigenous religion and culture for those of strangers.

I am therefore calling on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos and all Akokites as well as all Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria both public and private to ensure without delay, the building of shrines in their institutions for adherents of African traditional religion and for them to be able to prosper and be blessed by our ancestors.

Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo a human right lawyer writes from Lagos

