Nigeria Olympic Bronze Medalist, Ese Brume Involves In Ghastly Auto-Crash

LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian track and field star, Ese Brume, was recently involved in a ghastly car accident.

This was revealed in a press statement issued on Wednesday by Kola Daniel, Special Adviser on Media to the Director General, National Sports Commission.

AThankfully, her life was spared, and she is now receiving support from the National Sports Commission (NSC) to aid her recovery and training.

Brume, a renowned long jumper, has been a shining star in Nigerian athletics.

She has won numerous medals and accolades, including at the African Games and Commonwealth Games amongst other international competitions.

Brume has also represented Nigeria at the Olympic Games and World Championships where she won medals.

Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Timely support

The NSC, under the leadership of its Chairperson, Shehu Dikko, has activated the Adopt-an-Athlete Training Grant initiative, with Brume as its first recipient.

This initiative aims to provide financial support for Nigerian athletes’ training and development, ensuring they have the resources needed to compete at the highest levels of global sports.

Speaking at an event to mark the partnership with Confetti Assets Limited, Mr Dikko commended the company for its generous support.

“We must create a system that does not solely depend on government funding but rather leverages private sector partnerships to achieve a thriving sports economy,” The NSC Chairpn said, reiterating the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drive sports development in Nigeria through a sustainable public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, emphasised the Commission’s commitment to athlete welfare and development.

“While we were strategising, something unfortunate happened to Ese Brume. She was involved in a ghastly motor accident, but to God be the glory, her life was spared,” Mr Olopade said.

He revealed that Brume expressed her desire to continue training and compete in the World Championship in September next year.

“When we spoke, I asked her what I could tell the Chairman to do for her immediately. She made me proud when she said, ‘All I need right now is whatever the Commission can give me as a training grant to help me buy a small vehicle so I can continue my training because I want to win the World Championship in September next year.’ That touched me deeply,” Mr Olopade said.

The Adopt-the-Athlete initiative has received support from Confetti Assets Limited and Faisa, with the Chairman of Confetti Assets Limited, Benjamin Ngoka, expressing his commitment to the initiative.

“We are happy to key into this new vision for Nigerian sports. We understand the mandate of the National Sports Commission and will continue to play our part in supporting athletes and the broader vision of sports development,” Mr Ngoka said.

Premium Times

