Nigeria Army Neutralise  Suspected Cult Leader, Arrest One In Warri

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Troops of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sector 1 Joint Task Force, South South, otherwise known as Operation Delta Safe, have neutralised a leader of a cult group in Delta State.

Another member, identified as Stephen Fragene Pessu, was also arrested at the Pessu community, Warri South local government area of Delta State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting assistant director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, revealing that the group is armed with lethal weapons, used during recent clashes.

The statement revealed that the arrested notorious criminal has confessed to being a member of a dreaded gang terrorising the area and its environs and has provided credible information on their activities.

The statement added that the gang was implicated severely in kidnapping for ransom, with evidence of payments made to secure the release of their victims.

“The troops conducted a follow-up operation, which resulted in a firefight, during which the neutralised suspect, simply identified as Mr Dele, was shot dead and a pump-action gun was recovered from the scene.

“The operation is ongoing, with troops combing the general area, to arrest other members of the gang.

“Additionally, efforts are intensified to recover the weapons in their possession,” he said.

The Commander, 63 Brigade/Sector 1, JTF SS OPDS, Brigadier MA Shonibare, commended the troops “for their resilience,” charging them to further “clamp down on all criminal elements in the area.”

He also reassured the people of Delta State and its environs that the Brigade, under his watch, would continue to prioritise the safety of lives and property.

