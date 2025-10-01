Nigeria @ 65: Dafinone Urges Nigerians To Rekindle Hope Of Building A Country That Works For All

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As Nigeria celebrates its sixty five years of independence, Senator representing Delta Centra Senatorial district of Delta State has appealed to the people of Delta Central in particular, Nigerians in general to rekindle hope and strengthen their resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all.

Dafinone who reiterated that he remain committed to advocating for the interests of Delta Central in the Senate and to ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and respected, said in his independent message that he is aware that Nigerians are navigating through challenging times as a result of the impact of economic reforms, inflation, and evolving global dynamics which has placed significant strain on households and businesses alike. He, however stated Nigerians must not lose sight of the bigger picture.

Hear him, “I am aware that we are navigating through challenging times. The impact of economic reforms, inflation, and evolving global dynamics has placed significant strain on households and businesses alike. However, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture. Let us not be disheartened by temporary hardship. Change, especially meaningful change, often comes with sacrifices.

“As we gather in unity to mark the 65th anniversary of our nation’s independence on October 1st, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations. This milestone is not just a celebration of our sovereignty, but a solemn reflection on our collective journey — our struggles, our triumphs, and the enduring spirit that binds us as one people. From the industrious communities of Delta Central to every part of our great country, this is a moment to reaffirm our commitment to the Nigerian dream — one built on resilience, justice, and shared prosperity.

“As we celebrate our independence, let us rekindle our hope and strengthen our resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all.

“I remain committed to advocating for the interests of Delta Central in the Senate and to ensuring that the voice of our people is heard and respected. May this Independence Day renew in us a deeper love for our nation and a greater determination to see her succeed.

“God bless Delta Central! God bless Delta State!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!, the Senator prayed.

