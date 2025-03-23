Niger Delta Monarchs Hail Tinubu’s  Pipeline Surveillance Contract Renewal Of Tantita

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON) has declared its full support for the federal government’s renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

The monarchs emphasized that the contract renewal comes at a crucial time when the region urgently needs enhanced oil production, reduced oil theft, and protection against pipeline vandalism.

Speaking at an interactive stakeholders’ meeting on amnesty, pipeline surveillance, and energy security in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of ANDMON, King Frank Okurakpo, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for extending Tantita’s contract, noting that the company has played a vital role in curbing pipeline vandalism and ensuring the safety of critical oil infrastructure.

King Okurakpo highlighted Tantita Security Services’ unique approach of engaging local communities to protect oil assets, stressing that this strategy has significantly improved security across the Niger Delta.

“Mr. President has consistently put measures in place to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta,” the monarch said. “A clear example is the appointment of our son, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, a technocrat, grassroots mobilizer, and champion of development, as the head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. This appointment has gladdened the hearts of our people, and the programme is already recording remarkable success across the region.”

The traditional rulers also urged the federal government to increase budgetary allocations and ensure the timely release of funds to sustain peace and empower ex-agitators. They argued that such measures would boost economic growth and social stability in the region.

Additionally, the monarchs commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engineer Mele Kyari, for his leadership in commercializing the NNPCL and stabilizing fuel prices. They noted that the recent reduction in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) is a testament to the NNPCL management’s efficiency.

The forum also called for unity among Niger Delta indigenes, urging them to support and ensure the successful implementation of federal government policies that directly impact the region.

“We must work together to ensure that all government initiatives aimed at transforming the Niger Delta are fully implemented. Only through unity and cooperation can we achieve long-term peace and development,” the monarchs stated.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the government, security agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta.

Vanguard

