New tax Law Is In Favour Of Nigerians-Experts 

LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Discussants at the 2025 Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) Annual Lecture have debunked widespread misconceptions that Nigeria’s new tax law is designed primarily to enrich government, insisting instead that the reform offers far greater benefits to citizens, businesses, and the wider economy.

Speaking during the panel session, accountant and tax consultant Victor Fegor Origho said the new framework was structured to create a balanced, mutually beneficial relationship between the government and the people. He explained that the law seeks to correct long-standing irregularities in the tax system where some Nigerians were overtaxed while others escaped underassessment.

According to him, public fears about indiscriminate debits and harsh penalties are misplaced, as the intent of the law is fairness, accuracy and transparency. “This reform is not designed to punish Nigerians. It is to correct the gaps and make sure everyone pays what is due—no more, no less,” he said.

Legal practitioner Barr. Ikpesu Gideon Jade described the legislation as a modern dispute-resolution mechanism that functions like an ombudsman for tax matters. He noted that although fines exist, organizations can avoid sanctions by keeping accurate records, complying early and managing their affairs professionally. “If you do your part, the law protects you,” he said.

Another panelist, Martins Onyem Aghaobod, Esq, stressed the urgency of public sensitization ahead of the law’s full implementation in January 2026. He urged Nigerians to study the 203-section document to better understand its objectives—chief among them the elimination of multiple taxation and the strengthening of compliance.

The experts collectively emphasized that the law will empower citizens to hold government accountable by making tax processes more transparent and enabling Nigerians to track how revenue is spent on infrastructure and essential services.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Associate Professor of Accounting at Dennis Osadebay University, Dr. Ochuko Emudainohwo, described the new tax law as a strategic economic blueprint crafted to reposition Nigeria for sustainable and inclusive development. He linked the reform to declining oil revenue, population pressures and the economic shocks of COVID-19, noting that the federal government had no choice but to rethink its fiscal model.

Dr. Emudainohwo explained that the consolidation of income and company taxes into a single tax net simplifies administration and reduces bottlenecks. He described the new framework as “pro-people,” highlighting provisions that exempt companies with annual turnover below N50 million from capital-based and company income taxes. This, he said, would relieve small businesses, promote innovation and stimulate enterprise growth.

He added that the law strengthens digital tax platforms, closes leakages and promotes transparency—key steps needed to rebuild public trust.

While the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Chairman of the Occasion, Mr. Edward Obiefuna Martyns, and the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ochonogor Enebeli, all underscored the need for accountability in tax administration, the core focus of the event remained the expert insights that dissected the new legislation and its implications for Nigerians.

Oborevwori, represented by Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, stressed that tax reforms must translate into tangible development, while Martyns urged the media to intensify scrutiny of government revenue use. Enebeli emphasized that taxation must go hand in hand with service delivery, calling for improved roads, safer communities and transparent governance.

The 2025 DOPF Annual Lecture, themed “Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Implications and Opportunities for Businesses and Society,” drew broad participation and provided deep analysis of how the legislation will shape economic behaviour, governance and public expectations as Nigeria enters a new era of tax reforms.

