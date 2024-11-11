Ndokwa Indigene Demands Better Life For His People In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Ndokwa indigene, Uzor Boaten Lukman has appealed to the Federal and Delta state government to come to the aid of the people of Ndokwa nation in Delta State by creating better life for them in term of construction of good roads, provision of schools, health facilities and employment among others for the indigenes.

Lookman who made the demand in a statement made available to Urhobotoday decried the deplorable state of the roads in the area and the ones leading into the communities which it said had cut it off from other parts of the state.

He stated that the challenge had also created economic and educational problems for residents of the community.

Lukman who is from Obeche Inyi community in Ndokwa nation lamented that there are no access roads in the area to link other parts of the local government council, let alone the entire parts of the state.

He complained that there are no quality educational institutions, light, portable water, health centres, and other facilities in Ndokwa community.

According to him, “Ndokwa nation is the worst in Delta State in terms of infrastructure. The residents in the area have never had any opportunity to attend good primary and secondary schools. The primary schools that exist are more or less dilapidated.”

Lukman stated that despite that Ndokwa nation being an oil producing community, it equally contributes meaningfully to the state food basket as cassava, plantain, rice and corn are grown in large quantities to meet the needs of the people and by extension, other parts of the state, but they cannot be moved to other parts of the state due to poor road network.

He, therefore appealed to the Federal and Delta State Government to come to the aid of the Ndokwa nation with the provision of infrastructure, health facilities, employment, construction of roads, provision of higher institutions , water and other infrastructure facilities that will better the life of the people.

