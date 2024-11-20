Navy Sabotaging Efforts To Checkmate Oil Theft In Niger Delta-Tompolo

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) has expressed concern that efforts to checkmate crude oil theft are being sabotaged in some quarters by the Nigeria Navy.

Speaking in Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State while playing host to the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) led by Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe(SAN), it’s national President, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo accused some elements in the Navy for working against the order of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase crude oil production.

He described the alleged action of the Navy as a major hindrance to protecting Nigeria ‘s oil pipelines, adding that the confrontation between Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and the Navy has complicated their operations.

He recalled that some Naval personnel, few days ago, forcefully attacked some operatives of Tantita while they (Tantita security men) were busy effecting arrest of some suspected oil thieves along the Port-Harcourt creeks in Rivers State.

He lamented that despite recent achievements, such as increasing Nigeria’s oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd), security challenges persist, adding, “just a few days ago, our team intercepted a vessel in the Creeks of Port Harcourt, and the Navy opened fire on Tantita Security personnel while we were accompanied by the Police, Department of Security Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)”.

“While doing this work, we have stepped on a lot of toes. Most times, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited faces confrontations with the Navy. If we arrest anyone today, lawyers from Abuja, Lagos, or Ibadan are quickly engaged to defend them.”

Tompolo appealed to the NBA for support in holding offenders accountable, adding, “If we are not careful, this country may not have the resources to sustain itself. A bag of rice now costs over ?100,000. We are doing our part locally, but we need help from the top to bring about justice.”

In his speech, NBA President, Mazi Osigwe commended Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for its efforts in securing Nigeria’s oil pipelines and called for stronger partnerships to combat oil theft.

According to Mazi Osigwe, “this visit has given us first hand knowledge of the challenges faced here and the significant impact Tantita is making in protecting the national economy.”

The NBA pledged to intensify its advocacy against oil theft, citing the resolution passed at its recent National Executive Council meeting, he noted that oil theft has negatively impacted Nigeria’s foreign reserves and hampered the government’s ability to deliver democratic dividends to the populace.

Mazi Osigwe (SAN) spoke further, “we understand the importance of increasing oil production for our national economy. With production now climbing above 1.8 mbpd for the first time in years, there is hope of reaching 2 mbpd by December. This will reduce borrowing and improve infrastructure development.”

Earlier, during a courtesy call on him in his palace in Oporoza,by the NBA National Executive Council (NEC), HRM Oboro-Gbaraun 11 Aketekpe, Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom expressed delight over the recent announcement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that oil production has risen to 1.8million barrels per day with a promise to increase it up to 2million bpd by the end of this year.

The reverted Monarch said that Gbaramatu Kingdom is peaceful, adding, “we stand for peace, we stand to extend hands of fellowship, we work for the peace of Niger Delta, and this is how we find ourselves. The presence of government is far from us. All these you are seeing are the efforts of our elites and our well to do children. We are calling on government to come to us with infrastructural developments. We produce the oil from our territory we feed the coffers of this country. So they should draw closer to us, do the needful for us

