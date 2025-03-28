‘Na Your Mama’: Delta Nursing School Makes ‘U Turn’ Withdraws Query Issued To Student(SEE LETTER)

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State College of Nursing Science has bowed to pressure and withdrawn the query letter issued to a student, Osatohemwen Edobor, over a recorded video of an event that had the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in attendance.

DAILY POST reports that Edobor was earlier issued a query by the college for posting the video of the nursing students refusing to eulogise Tinubu’s wife in a song.

An account of what landed Edobor the query from the college had it that during a ‘health programme and distribution of 10,000 professional kits’ event in Asaba, Delta State, the compere had raised a song eulogising Mrs Tinubu, saying, “Na awa mama be this; we no get another one,” but the nursing students rejected his song, responding, “Na your mama be this.”

The query letter to Edobor had attracted criticism from Nigerians, including activists Omoyere Sowore and lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who called for the letter’s withdrawal.

Following the pressure, in a letter dated Friday, March 28, 2025, and signed by school provost Mrs. R. Evbödaghe, the college withdrew the query issued to Edobor.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, in his magnanimity, has directed the school authority to withdraw the query issued to you on the 27th of March, 2025.

“You are, therefore, to return the query letter through the student affairs officer to the office of the provost.

“The school authority regrets any inconveniences this must have caused the state,” the letter stated.

