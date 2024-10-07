Mother Of Quadruplets In Warri Hospital  Pleads For  Help To Offset Medical Bills

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 34-year-old woman, Mrs Victory Okpako, who delivered a set of quadruplets in Warri, Delta State, has called for help to offset N200,000 daily medical bills.

The woman delivered her set of quadruplets at Shepherd Hospital & Fertility Centre, a private hospital in Edjeba Community on October 1, Nigeria’s independent celebration day.

According to reports, the babies have been kept in the incubator at the hospital and the sum of N50,000 is been spent on each of them daily.

Okpako expressed fears that the medical bill to discharge herself and the four babies would be too much for her to pay.

She pointed out that her husband, a businessman, is in the streets struggling to raise money, but hasn’t gotten a dime, so far.

She said though they’ve not been given the total bill, they have been spending ?200,000 daily to take care of the babies aside from the original bill that will come.

Okpako expressed happiness for the delivery of the babies saying,”It’s the money to take care of them that we are looking for.”

Okpako, who owns a chemist shop where she also sells cosmetics, appealed to the Delta State Government, Non-Governmental Organisations and the general public for financial assistance to cater for the children.

“Anybody, government and Non-Governmental Organisations can help me. They should please, do this because I need these children. I don’t want them to go just like that. I have suffered for them. They should raise money for me to care for these children.”

She narrated that she got married in 2014 and had her first child, a boy in 2015.

After that, she said she attempted to have a second child, but it didn’t last as the child died.

She noted that it was later discovered by a doctor that she had complications.

According to her, the doctor said her womb would be removed but she insisted that God Almighty would help her.

Okpako said she hadn’t been able to conceive since then until I’m 2023 when she became pregnant and the doctor told her that she would not make it due to the complications and that her womb would be removed.

It was when she arrived at Shepherd Hospital Fertility Centre, that the former doctor met her in the theatre and made a passionate appeal on her behalf that they should give her special attention when he saw her pregnancy.

She said eventually, the doctors brought out the four babies who are doing well.

Meanwhile, an obstetrician gynaecologist at Shepherd Hospital & Fertility Centre, Dr Okpara LoveDay, said the operation performed on Okpako was successful.

While noting that the hospital, which is a fertility centre, deals with IVF matters, Dr Okpara said the caesarian section done by a team of medical doctors and nurses did a good job.

Dr Okpara confirmed that ?50,000 is spent on each of the babies daily, adding “She’s not wrong in her calculation, what she’s asking for and I hope people come to her aid.

“The babies have not gained the appropriate weight for us to discharge them and she’s still recovering.

Okpara, however, said they would be discharged within the next three to four weeks, and there’s a high survival rate.

