Members Of Sapele Pacesetters Social Club Mourn Demise Of Member Olorogun Goodluck Oyibo

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Sapele Pacesetters Social Club of Nigeria announced with the heavy heart and deep regret the demise of their beloved member, Late Olorogun Goodluck Odafeaterhe Oyibo who was a very active member and former President of the Club.

He died at the age of 73.

Statement signed by the President of Sapele Pacesetters Social Club Of Nigeria, Pacesetter (Barr.) Chief Emmanuel Ganiga and Publicity Secretary Pacesetter (Engr.) Chief Abraham Obobor, the club members prayed to God to grant him external rest and let perpetual light shine upon his soul.

The club members who lamented that he will be missed by all, announced that there will be reception for invited guests, friends, relations and well wishers in Jesse town, Idjerhe Kingdom, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State on Friday October 17, 2025.

