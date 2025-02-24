Medical University: Omo-Agege Has Broken Jinx Of Decades Of Underdevelopment In Ndokwa Nation – Salisu, Onunu, Others 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State, Dr. Banye Salisu, Vice Chancellor Prof. Abel Nze Onunu, and other Ndokwa leaders have hailed the establishment of the institution as a groundbreaking achievement, crediting Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for breaking decades of underdevelopment in the Ndokwa Nation.

Speaking at the university’s groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, held at its permanent site between Kwale and Emu-Ebendo, the stakeholders applauded Omo-Agege’s efforts in securing the specialized medical institution.

Dr. Salisu described the university as a major milestone, emphasizing its importance not just for Delta State but for the entire South-South region. “Today is a testimony of Senator Omo-Agege’s efforts. He lobbied for this university, and while five others were created at the same time, this institution stands out significantly,” he stated.

He further stressed that the university is not limited to Delta State but is a regional institution meant to serve the entire South-South. “All states in this region are stakeholders, and it is our collective responsibility to rally support for its development and successful takeoff,” he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Abel Nze Onunu, in his welcome address, highlighted the university’s significance, noting that it marks the first major federal government presence in Ndokwa land. “Before now, the only notable federal structure in this area was a colonial prison. For decades, Ndokwa has suffered neglect, and today, Kwale still lacks public power supply despite the numerous oil wells in the region,” he lamented.

He commended Omo-Agege for championing the institution’s establishment, stating that it represents the beginning of real development for the Ndokwa people. “For too long, our people have faced stagnation, but today, that chain has been broken. This university is a game-changer, and we are hopeful that more developmental projects will follow,” Onunu remarked.

Other Ndokwa leaders expressed gratitude to former President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the university’s establishment after Omo-Agege lobbied for it. They also commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the university with a takeoff grant, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to the Ndokwa Nation.

In his remarks, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who served as Deputy President of the 9th Senate, expressed his profound joy in witnessing the project come to life. He described the university’s establishment as a reflection of his unwavering commitment to development and transformation in Delta State. “As Deputy Senate President, my passion for service and vision for a better future drove me. Today, we take a giant leap towards realizing that vision,” he stated.

Omo-Agege emphasized that the university will provide quality education in medical and health sciences, drive economic growth, foster innovation, and create job opportunities for Ndokwa people. He extended heartfelt appreciation to President Buhari for his visionary leadership and initial approval of the project, as well as to President Tinubu for ensuring its smooth takeoff.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his visionary leadership and for giving the initial approval for this university. Your commitment to education and development is truly commendable, and we are grateful for your support.

“I also want to express my heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the establishment of this university. His leadership has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and we’re grateful for his vision and dedication to improving access to quality education in Nigeria.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the university is receiving the necessary funding for success. His administration’s approval of this institution, alongside other tertiary institutions, underscores his commitment to expanding educational opportunities and securing a brighter future for Nigerian students,” Omo-Agege said.

He further highlighted Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that the administration is dedicated to enhancing access to tertiary education nationwide. “We are proud to see this vision become a reality in Kwale,” he concluded.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com