Markets In Urhobo Kingdom Closed As Monarch Joins  Ancestors

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ohworode (traditional ruler) of the ancient Olomu kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty Uhurhie-Osadjere II, has joined his ancestors.

The transition of the traditional ruler was officially announced at the palace of the monarch at Ovwor-Olomu community in the kingdom.

His death comes barely two years after he ascended the throne of his forebears on May 20, 2023.

The monarch’s departure was announced by the Otota of the kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), flanked by the Olomu traditional council of chiefs, as well as family members of the late monarch.

The announcement was heralded by 21 cannon shots and performance by Ema dancers.

Following the announcement, all markets in the kingdom are to be closed, with shops only permitted for partial transactions. Also, burial and marriage rites are suspended as the kingdom goes into mourning.

The kingdom has declared a one month mourning period beginning from Saturday, July 12, to August 12, 2025.

Traditional chiefs of Olomu kingdom are directed to wear a band on their left hands and go without the traditional Olomu Chieftancy red cap in honor of the late monarch.

The Nation

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com