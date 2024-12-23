Man In Police Net For  Killing  Friend Over  N500 Party Gift

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A forty five-year-old man, Ukoliko Samuel, has died after a minor dispute over N500 degenerated into a fight with a friend.

The incident, which occurred on December 7 in Okpare Community, Isoko South LGA, Delta State, has left the community in shock.

The deceased, a father of five, accused his alleged assailant, Othuke Aaron, of not protecting his interest at a party where money was shared among invitees.

According to a relative of the deceased, Nduka, Samuel and Aaron attended a party in the company of three other friends.

He said the group sat at the same table and were entertained with drinks, adding that the friends received N2,500 (money traditionally shared equally among the five attendees).

He said, “When they got there, they were entertained with drinks, and they now supported them with kola money of N2,500. Ukoliko Samuel told his friend, Othuke Aaron, that he had to attend to some issues and would be back. Later, when Samuel returned, he discovered that others, including his friend Aaron, had left.

“Upon meeting Aaron, Samuel inquired about his N500 share of the money, explaining that it was his rightful portion since the gift was meant to be divided among the five of them. Aaron, however, claimed he had not been given any money to share and advised Samuel to ask the person who distributed it.

“Samuel insisted that Aaron should have collected his share on his behalf, considering their close relationship and the fact that he had informed Aaron of his temporary absence. This disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument and eventually turned physical.

In the course of the fight, Aaron reportedly ran into his house, wore a ring, and returned to confront Samuel. “He punched Samuel, who fell on the tarred road and lost consciousness. Blood started coming out of his nose, ears, and mouth. He was rushed to a hospital in Oleh, where he was confirmed dead. It was the doctor who called the Police in Oleh,” Nduka said.

Aaron, who was among those who rushed Samuel to the hospital, was immediately arrested by the officers from Oleh Police Division.

Continuing, Nduka said: “He spent four days at the station in Oleh before being transferred to the Police headquarters in Asaba.”

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Superintendent, confirmed the incident. He said investigations were ongoing.

He said, “We can confirm the incident, and preliminary investigations are being conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.”

Emergency Digest

