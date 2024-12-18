Lukman Reiterates Call For Better Life For Ndokwa People, Demands Creation Of Anioma State

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Ndokwa indigene, Prince Uzor Otunuya Lukman has reiterated call for better life for Ndokwa indigenes in Delta state by providing infrastructures like good motor able roads, hospitals, schools and provision of employment for the people.

Lukman who has been on the forefront for the agitation of creating better life for his people equally appealed to the Federal and Delta state government for appointment of Ndokwa people into political offices as Ministers, commissioners, ambassadors, board members and aides to the Delta state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman who made the demands in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday lamented that Ndokwa nation known as one of the major provider of oil and gas has been marginalized in term of socio-economic amenities.

He also requested for the creation of Anioma state that is devoid of being part South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

He decried the deplorable state of the roads in Ndokwa communities and the ones leading into the communities which he said had cut off their communities from other parts of Delta state.

He said the challenge has also created economic and educational problems for residents of his community.

Lukman lamented that there are no access roads in the area to link other parts of the local government council, let alone the entire parts of Delta state.

He complained that there are no quality educational institutions, light, portable water, health centres and other facilities in Ndokwa community.

According to him, “Ndokwa nation is the worst in Delta State in terms of infrastructure. The residents in the area have never had any opportunity to attend good primary and secondary schools. The primary schools are dilapidated. There are no higher institutions.

“Beside being an oil producing community, Ndokwa nation equally contributes meaningfully to the state food basket as cassava, plantain, rice and corn grown in large quantities to meet the needs of the people and by extension other parts of the state. But they cannot be moved to other parts of the state due to poor road network.

“Ndokwa indigenes should be appointed as board member of NDDC, NNPCL and NPA ambassadors among other Agencies. The Federal and Delta State Government should come to the aid of the Ndokwa nation with the provision of infrastructure, health facilities, employment, construction of roads, provision of higher institutions , water and other infrastructure facilities that will better the life of the people.”

