LEGAL YEAR: Oborevwori Tasks Judges, Lawyers On Integrity, Rule of Law

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, called on judges and lawyers to uphold justice, integrity and the rule of law in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

Speaking at the thanksgiving Mass marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year in Delta State, held at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, Oborevwori urged judicial officers and legal practitioners to resist influence, favouritism and personal interests.

Oborevwori, who took the first Bible reading from Exodus 23:1, 3, 6-8, said the judiciary played a vital role in protecting citizens’ rights, resolving disputes, upholding the rule of law and assuring the people that justice could be pursued through lawful means.

The governor commended judicial officers, members of the Bar and other stakeholders for their dedication and resilience, despite the challenges encountered in the previous legal year.

Quoting Micah 6:8, which calls on believers to act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with God, Oborevwori said the administration of justice required fairness, impartiality, compassion and integrity.

He said justice went beyond the mere application of the law, stressing that it must be administered with conscience, fairness and respect for human dignity.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary through the provision of infrastructure, improved welfare and an enabling environment for effective justice delivery.

He described a strong, independent and effective judiciary as essential to peace, security and sustainable development, noting that the judiciary had a constitutional responsibility to check the other arms of government.

Oborevwori said; “As we begin the new Legal Year, I urge judicial officers and legal practitioners to remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of their profession. Let justice be administered impartially and expeditiously. Let integrity remain the foundation of our conduct, and let the rule of law prevail over influence, favouritism or personal interest”.

The governor also prayed for wisdom and courage for judges, integrity and professionalism for lawyers, and the patience and compassion required by all those involved in the administration of justice.

In his homily, Bishop Elue stressed the need for fairness, transparency and accountability in the administration of justice, describing the judiciary as a critical pillar of democracy, with the responsibility to hold government accountable, protect citizens’ rights and ensure compliance with the Constitution.

Citing Pope John Paul II’s encyclical, Centesimus Annus, the cleric stressed that authentic democracy could only thrive under the rule of law and on a firm foundation of moral values.

He called for transparency in judicial proceedings, insisting that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to have been done.

The cleric cautioned that the misconduct of a few judicial officers could undermine public confidence in the entire judiciary, urging judges and lawyers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

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