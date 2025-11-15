Leaders Of Ethiope Fed Constituency Berate Ibori’s Daughter Over Poor Representation In Rep

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders and political stakeholders of the Ethiope Federal Constituency have issued a damning assessment of their House of Representatives member, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, accusing her of what they described as “complete failure in credible, responsive and effective representation” since her election.

Speaking during a high-powered strategic meeting held over the weekend in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, the leaders lamented that the constituency had suffered stagnation, neglect, and an alarming disconnect between the lawmaker and the people she claims to represent.

The forum, which brought together political leaders, community representatives, youth groups, and opinion leaders across Ethiope East and West Local Government Areas, unanimously resolved to “reposition the constituency” in 2027.

They vowed to mobilise aggressively at the grassroots and present a more competent, visible and people-focused candidate to restore the constituency’s legislative relevance at the national level.

Speaking at the gathering, former House of Representatives member for the constituency, Hon. Halims Agoda, delivered a scathing critique of Ibori-Suenu’s performance.

Agoda said; “Section 14(1) of the 1999 Constitution makes it clear that Nigeria must be governed under democracy and social justice”, stressing that true representation demands physical presence, vocal advocacy, and legislative productivity all of which, he argued, are lacking in the current representation.

“The young lady there now is not representing us,” Agoda declared. “Somebody elected to speak on behalf of Ethiope Federal Constituency must be regularly on the floor of the House, moving motions, sponsoring bills, and defending the interests of our people. What we have now is absence, silence, and constitutional non-compliance,” he lamented.

He cited a recent incident in which an Edo lawmaker raised an issue concerning land in Mosogar, yet it took Hon. Francis Waive from Ughelli North/South and Udu Federal Constituency to defend Ethiope’s interest.

“If not for Waive, our constituency would have been abandoned. That is the shame we are facing,” he decried.

Agoda said the constituency must now prepare a more intellectually and physically capable candidate who will “stand daily, speak boldly, and defend Ethiope Federal Constituency on the floor of the House.”

Also speaking, Chief Adviser to the Governor, Senator Ighoyota Amori, described Ethiope as the political heartbeat of Delta Central and reaffirmed the constituency’s loyalty to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Amori said; “This is the governor’s constituency. In 2023 we delivered; in 2027 we will double it. What we are seeing today is a united political force, preparing for total victory. Any APC candidate presented in Ethiope Federal Constituency will win.”

He described the meeting as a show of strength, unity and readiness for 2027, insisting that no opposition will withstand the political coalition emerging from the constituency.

The State Director of Protocol, Chief Sunday Onoriode, echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the leadership gathered in the room represented the true custodians of Ethiope’s political future, adding that; “we are taking our destiny in our own hands.”

He said the meeting signalled a decisive step towards rebuilding the constituency’s political structures and repositioning Ethiope for more effective and accountable representation.

Leader of the APC in Ethiope East, Chief Bernard Edewor, described the meeting as a successful step toward building a formidable coalition for the next general election.

“We have laid the groundwork. There is no old or new APC, only one united family working for the good of the people. Our objective is clear: re-elect the governor, support our presidential candidate, and win all legislative seats,” he declared.

A major highlight of the meeting was the overwhelming approval of confidence votes in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The motion, moved by DESOPADEC Chairman, Chief John Nani and seconded by Dr. Benson Edoja, adopted both leaders as sole candidates of the constituency for the 2027 general elections.

Nani praised Governor Oborevwori for his performance and leadership style, while Edoja expressed confidence that both President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori would win re-election.

“We hereby adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election,” Nani announced. “And we adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as sole presidential candidate for 2027,” Edoja added.

The meeting ended with a renewed sense of determination among stakeholders who insisted that Ethiope Federal Constituency must no longer be voiceless or poorly represented.

Their final resolution was emphatic: Ethiope will take back its seat in 2027 and this time, it will send a voice, not an echo, to the National Assembly.

