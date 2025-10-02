Lawyer, Activists Give Delta Police Three Options, Seven Hours Utimatum To Release Detained Journalist Fejiro

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Barrister Omes Ogedegbe, Comrade Achima, and Etega have strongly condemned the unjust detention of journalist and activist Fejiro Oliver by the Delta State Police Command. They assert that his continued incarceration is not only unlawful but a clear indication that the police are now being used to carry out personal vendettas on behalf of powerful individuals.

The trio expressed concern over the disturbing pattern of multiple petitions being filed against Fejiro Oliver, petitions which they believe are part of a coordinated attempt to silence his activism and journalism. What is most troubling, according to them, is that the police officers assigned to investigate these petitions now appear to be acting as complainants themselves.

Rather than acting as neutral investigators, the police are reportedly confronting Fejiro with his old Facebook posts, posts that are not even tied to any formal petition. This reveals a troubling trend: police officers, instead of investigating actual complaints, are allegedly fishing for reasons to justify his arrest after the fact.

According to Barr. Ogedegbe, this conduct by the police grossly violates legal and constitutional provisions. Law enforcement agencies are expected to act as impartial umpires in any investigation. But in this case, the police seem to have abandoned due process and taken sides, transforming themselves into instruments of personal revenge.

One of the most shocking aspects of this case is the apparent intention to place Fejiro incommunicado following his arrest. It was only due to intense public outcry that he was allowed limited communication with a few chosen individuals. There seems to be no plan to bring him before a court, raising serious questions about what the police are hiding and who they are protecting.

This has prompted a powerful question from his defenders: Who is afraid of Fejiro Oliver? Why is the state machinery being used to isolate and silence a journalist instead of investigating any claims in accordance with legal procedures? If there were genuine allegations, why was he not arrested only after a thorough investigation?

As it stands, the constitutional window of 24 to 48 hours for arraignment has long expired. The court is within walking distance of the police headquarters, making any delay inexcusable. The police cannot claim logistical challenges for failing to arraign him or grant him bail.

Ogedegbe, Achima, and Etega are therefore issuing a final formal demand to the Delta State Police Command: within 7 hours, they must choose one of three options—1) grant Fejiro Oliver bail, 2) release him unconditionally, or 3) immediately arraign him in court to face whatever charges the police claim to have.

Failure to act will force them to pursue other legal and civil avenues to secure his freedom. As Comrade Achima noted, “I was the first to propose this strategy after our initial meeting with His Excellency, who spoke warmly about his longstanding friendship with Fejiro Oliver.” That friendship now stands in sharp contrast to the state sanctioned persecution Fejiro is currently enduring.

