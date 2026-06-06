Delta Governor Congratulates Member Delta State House Of Assembly,  Ferguson Onwo At 60

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LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the member representing Isoko South Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori conveyed his felicitations in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Saturday, describing the former Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly as a committed grassroots politician whose contributions to the development of his constituency and the state have remained remarkable.

The Governor noted that Onwo, an illustrious son of Olomoro Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area, has distinguished himself in public service through effective representation, dedication to the welfare of his constituents and unwavering commitment to democratic governance.

He commended the lawmaker’s outstanding performance as Chairman of the House Committee on Health, noting that he has continued to deploy his legislative experience and oversight functions toward strengthening the health sector in Delta State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Hon. Ferguson Onwo, PhD, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“Hon. Onwo has over the years demonstrated commitment to public service and the advancement of democratic ideals. His contributions to legislative development and the health sector are commendable and worthy of recognition.

“As he celebrates this significant milestone, I join his family, friends, political associates and the people of Isoko South Constituency II in thanking God for his life and praying for continued good health, wisdom and greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” the Governor stated.

Governor Oborevwori wished the lawmaker many more years of fruitful service to the state and humanity.

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