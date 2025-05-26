Lamentation As Delta Students Write WASSCE With Telephone Touch Light

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has lamented the late-hour conduct of the West African Examination Council at the Unity Modern School, Asaba, which saw students sitting the exam with phone torchlights on Thursday.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that the exam was supposed to start at 2 pm but was delayed until 6 pm.

In a viral video seen by our correspondent, two invigilators were seen holding phone torchlights as the examination hall was without electricity.

One of the voices in the video was heard saying, “The paper that was supposed to start by 2 pm, they brought it by 6 pm. No electricity in the school. So, the students are using torchlights to

It was gathered that the school was less than a kilometre from the WAEC office.

Commenting on the incident on Friday, the state Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, frowned on the situation, noting that WAEC exams were not supposed to be held at odd hours.

She said, “We are on the situation. I have spoken to WAEC to find a solution to what is happening. WAEC exam is not a state exam; it’s a federal exam.

“I told them not to stress our students. Imagine students coming back from the exam centre at a late hour. It is not too good. I called the exam controller, and I think we are trying to solve the situation.”

Also reacting, a human rights activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, described the incident as appalling and a violation of child rights.

“This disgraceful occurrence, widely circulated on social media, lays bare the chronic mismanagement and negligence crippling Nigeria’s educational system, particularly in Delta State,” he said.

Aghogho, who is the Convener of #OperationSaveNigerianChildrenCampaign, said it was inconceivable that in 2025, in the heart of a state capital, children who had strived to secure their academic future were subjected to such degrading conditions.

He said, “These students, some only 15 years old, suffered a four-hour delay in the delivery of examination papers. With no electricity available, they were forced to complete their exams in darkness.

“This is not only a denial of their right to quality education but also a violation of their dignity and well-being, as guaranteed under the Child Rights Act, 2003, and relevant international human rights conventions.”

