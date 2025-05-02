Kida’s Appointment Into NNPCL Board Will Bring Precious Wealth Of Knowledge-Lukman

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Technical Director of Will Lukman Technical Services, Uzor Boaten Lukman has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida on his new appointment as non executive board chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Engr. Kida, who currently serves as the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as part of a comprehensive reconstitution of the NNPC Limited board.

In his reaction, Lukman expressed his admiration for Kida’s appointment, stating, “This is a remarkable achievement for Engr. Kida. His extensive experience, capabilities, and qualities make him an exceptional choice for this critical role. With over forty years in the oil industry, he will bring a wealth of knowledge that is invaluable.”

Lukman who is from Obece Inyi community in Ndokwa –East LGA of Delta State urged Kida to leverage his background in basketball, both as a player and an administrator, to drive the NNPCL towards ambitious goals.

He emphasized that this strategic appointment is pivotal to achieving sustainable energy security, infrastructural growth, and economic development, just as he expressed optimism that the new leadership will usher in a transformative era for NNPC Ltd, fostering efficiency, transparency, and innovation in the Oil and Gas sector.

Lukman maintained that he remains committed to supporting Tinubu’s administration drive toward national development and energy sustainability and looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with NNPC Ltd under its new leadership.

