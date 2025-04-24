Keyamo Expresses Gratitude To Tinubu As Gov Oborevwori, Others Dump PDP For APC

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership as political stakeholders in Delta State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Oborevwori and the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa had dumped the PDP for APC on Wednesday.

This follows the outcome of the meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in the state on Wednesday in Asaba.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo thanked Tinubu’s leadership in a post on X after Oborevwori and his commissioners announced their defection to the APC.

He shared a video of Oborevwori and his cabinet members singing ‘On Your Mandate,’ a political anthem associated with Tinubu.

Keyamo wrote: “Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State. Finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership that has attracted the best to our Party.

“Thank you, my leader & Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for your foresight and courage in taking this bold decision.”

DailyPost

