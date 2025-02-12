Keyamo Disowns 2027 Guber Posters In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, has disclaimed campaign posters purporting his intention to contest the governorship election in Delta State.

While some stakeholders believe the minister might be testing the waters under the banner of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), come 2027, Keyamo has come out to dismiss the emergence of the posters as “fake”.

Stakeholders still see the posters as a signal to challenge the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who has been moving around the state to create awareness for his ambition to contest the governorship slot.

Meanwhile, special assistant, Political, to the Keyamo, Olorogun Voke Oshasha, said nothing can be farther from the truth about the insinuations surrounding the poster, adding that it is cheap blackmail by those who want to make Delta APC their personal estate.

“Our attention has been drawn to some fake posters circulating online indicating that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, is interested in running for Governor of Delta State in 2027 on the platform of the APC.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. It is cheap blackmail by those who want to make Delta APC their personal estate. Their calculation is that they want to put a selfish spin to the efforts of the Minister and other leaders of Delta APC to open up the party for all to participate in freely, instead of being locked in the grip of an individual.

“Mr. Keyamo has a rich history of fighting military dictatorships and injustice, along with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the NADECO fame, and has no qualms fighting civilian dictatorship.

“Along with majority of members of the State Working Committee led by the indefatigable APC State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the three Distinguished Senators from Delta state, two-time House of Rep member, Hon. Francis Waive, former APC Women leader, the ever-committed Hon. Stella Okotete, the founding leader of APC in Delta state and first Governorship Candidate, Olorogun Otega Emerhor, former Speaker of Delta State, Hon. Victor Ochei, former Minister of Niger Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Chief Michael Jonny and other committed leaders of the party.

“They have all formed a formidable bond to rescue the party in Delta from extinction. Their door is wide open for any leader still outside to simply sit down with these other leaders to determine the fate of the party in the state.

“For the sake of emphasis: Nobody is excluded or shot out. That is the simple message. All must put hands on deck Collectively, and not to go and kneel down in anybody’s village to form structures or to beg for tickets. Democratic ideals must shine through Delta APC.

“All the present blackmail plots will not deter the Minister from teaming up with others to achieve those lofty goals” the statement said

