 Juju Priestess Nabs Two Suspected Kidnappers In Her Shrine At Urhobo Community

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A juju priestess on Tuesday night apprehended two suspected kidnappers in her shrine at Urhobo community of Ewherhe-Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The juju priestess reportedly inflicted machete cuts on the suspects and tied them up, DAILY POST learnt.

It was also gathered that she called leaders of the community to come and evacuate the suspects from her shrine.

It was learnt that the suspects who are from the northern part of Nigeria, burgled the shrine and attacked the daughter of the juju priestess.

The daughter however raised alarm which attracted her mother, the juju priestess, who came to her rescue with a cutlass.

DAILY POST gathered that the community leaders handed the suspects over to the Agbarho Police Division.

Efforts to get the comments of the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, were not successful as at the time of filing this report.

DailyPost

