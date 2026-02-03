Jubilation As Delta Gov Oborevwori Inaugurates Model Technical College, Omadino 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described technical and vocational education as one of the most effective tools for tackling youth unemployment in the country, noting that graduates would emerge as skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and employers of labour rather than job seekers.

Governor Oborevwori made the remark on Monday during the inauguration of the newly completed Model Technical College, Omadino, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, describing the institution as a flagship investment in technical and vocational education by his administration.

He said some achievements were better appreciated when seen rather than spoken about, stressing that within two years, his administration had delivered landmark projects without borrowing or imposing additional burdens on the people of Delta State.

“Even I am often amazed at how much we have been able to achieve within two years without borrowing and without burdening the people. This project we are commissioning today is a clear example of prudent management. Contractors were paid promptly, and that is why delivery was timely,” the governor said.

Oborevwori disclosed that the college commenced academic activities before its formal commissioning, a development he said demonstrated the readiness and full functionality of the facility.

According to him, the institution represents another major milestone in the advancement of technical and vocational education in Delta State.

He said the Model Technical College, Omadino, reflected clarity of vision, strategic planning and disciplined execution, pointing to its internal road network, administrative blocks, classrooms, workshops and laboratories as clear evidence of the administration’s commitment to quality education.

The governor commended his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for initiating the project, adding that his administration ensured its completion to the required standard.

He said: “Today, I am pleased to see a beautiful and solid edifice standing proudly. We give God all the glory. Any student, lecturer or staff member would be proud to be associated with this institution”.

He also praised the quality of training being imparted at the college, citing the confidence, articulation and composure displayed by a student who spoke earlier at the event as evidence of effective teaching and learning.

Governor Oborevwori emphasized that modern educational infrastructure played a critical role in fostering a conducive learning environment, improving student performance, enhancing teacher effectiveness and instilling pride within the school community.

“With the high-quality facilities provided here, I am confident that students of this college can compete with the best anywhere in the world. All workshops and laboratories are fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education in line with the MORE Agenda, the governor assured Deltans that government would continue to upgrade educational infrastructure across the state to ensure access to complete, functional education and globally relevant skills.

He, however, appealed to the management, staff, students and host communities to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities, stressing that government property represents taxpayers’ commonwealth and must be protected from vandalism and neglect.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Technical Education, Mr. Smart Ufoh, described the Omadino Model Technical College as far more than a modern technical school, calling it a bold statement of purpose and a symbol of transformation.

Facilities within the institution include 12 classrooms and nine fully equipped workshops to enhance learning and skills acquisition. Residential and welfare infrastructure comprises two hostel blocks, staff quarters, a principal’s lodge and a corps members’ lodge, ensuring a conducive environment for both students and staff.

The complex also features a dining hall, clinic and a spacious school hall, alongside recreational facilities including a football pitch and basketball court. Complementing these are essential support structures such as a generator house and operational quarters, underscoring the institution’s readiness for effective teaching, learning and administration.

Ufoh disclosed that academic activities commenced in September 2025 with the admission of Junior Technical One students to ensure that the sophisticated facilities did not lie idle or fall into disrepair, adding that the response from Omadino community and beyond was overwhelming.

In his remarks, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for his impactful leadership and numerous development projects in Warri and across Delta State.

He described the commissioning of the Model Technical College as a landmark achievement, alongside major infrastructure such as the Trans-Warri Road and Bridges, extensive road networks, drainage systems that have addressed perennial flooding and the near-completed Warri Modern Stadium.

Agbateyiniro praised the governor’s fairness, inclusiveness and people-centred governance, noting that in less than three years, development projects had reached every senatorial district, Federal Constituency, local government and community in the state.

He said the people of Warri South were firmly behind the governor and confident in his leadership ahead of 2027.

Also speaking, the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to the development of riverine communities and urged him to sustain and expand investments in schools, bridges, roads and jetties across riverine areas of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Miss Courtney Omotoyine described the commissioning as the fulfillment of a long-held dream and a major step toward securing the future of young people in Delta State and Nigeria, urging students to utilize the facilities responsibly and strive for excellence.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbegbaku; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; and Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeze Somtochukwu, among others.

