It’s Ridiculous  For Urhobo Monarchs To Pray With Bible Or Quran-Chief Omirhobo

LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has described as rediculous for Urhobo traditional rulers to prayer with the Bible or Quran.

Omirhobo who made the observation in his X Platform-@Malcolminfiniti called on all Urhobo Kings in Delta State who pray in the Jesus name, attend church service, celebrate thanks giving in church, give chieftaincy titles in Jesus name, break Kola nut in Jesus name to stop it forthwith because it is absurd to do so.

He disclosed that his condemnation equally apply to other monarchs in Nigeria who pray with the Bible or Quran.

He maintained that a King being the custodian of his peoples’ religion, culture and tradition should pray in the names of his ancestors and not in the name of the ancestors of strangers.

According to him, a true king must not be a Christian or Muslim, adding that he must be an adherent of African traditional religion.

“I am calling out all Urhobo Kings in Delta State who pray in the Jesus name, attend church service , celebrate thanks giving in church , give chieftaincy titles in Jesus name , break Kola nut in Jesus name to stop it forthwith because it is absurd to do so .

“This also applies to other monarchs in Nigeria who pray with the Bible or Quran. A King is the custodian of his peoples religion, culture and tradition and should pray in the names of his ancestors and not in the name of the ancestors of strangers .

“ A True king must not be a Christian or Muslim . He must be an adherent of African traditional religion. Period, Omirhobo stated.

