Insecurity: Delta Community Bans Open Cattle Grazing, Threatens To Deal With Conspirators

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LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a determined bid to stem the worsening security situation in Oghara Kingdom, the people have resolved to ban open cattle grazing in the area with immediate effect.

The Kingdom also warned that going forward, should there be any security breach, identified indigenes who were cattle traders as well as those who lease out farmlands for grazing would be held liable and made to face the full wrath of the law.

These were the resolutions at the end of a strategic meeting at the Palace of HRM Noble Oyibo Eshemitan Orefe 111, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom with traditional chiefs, youth leaders, identified cattle traders and those who lease out farmlands, other stakeholders and Oghara Study Group in attendance.

The meeting focused on the security challenges currently confronting the Kingdom and explored practical steps toward addressing the situation and restoring peace and safety across the Kingdom.

According to all who spoke, including HRM Eshemitan Orefe 111, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, “findings and information from all rescued from the kidnappers den revealed the root cause of insecurity in the Kingdom to be cattle rearers/herders. Cattles are supposed to ranched and not to be going around our bushes destroying our crops.

There is a Delta State Government policy on it, so, here in our Kingdom, we are henceforth strictly enforcing it, no more open cattle grazing in Oghara Kingdom.

“The security situation in Oghara has gotten out of hand with several reported documented cases of kidnapping, ransom payment and just recently killing of one of our able bodied son. We can no longer fold our arms but to take our destinies in our hands by these resolutions.

“Going forward, if there are any further security breaches like kidnapping or killing in our bushes, we now know those to hold responsible but thank God, the identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing have resolved also to hands of the business, so we are hopeful going forward that our Kingdom will be safe and peaceful as we fully enforce the no grazing policy of government in Oghara Kingdom.”

While also resolving that village or community youth leaders should ensure that the above ban on open grazing is fully enforced with total cooperation of all in the Kingdom, the strategic meeting also called on security agencies and the Ethiope West Local Government authority to lend a helping hand to fully enforce the ban in the Kingdom to achieve the expected desirable results of a safe and peaceful Oghara Kingdom.

In his comments, Rev. David Ugolor, Convener, Oghara Study Group (OSG)who was elated with the resolutions reached commended the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom and called for the setting up of a Technical Team and convene a Town Hall meeting on the security situation.

He called on the political elites in the Kingdom to fully support this cause and empower youths of the Kingdom especially those who are taking the bull by horns in helping to tackle the situation.

According to Rev. Ugolor, “we will work with the youths on this. I am appealing to the politicians to wake up to give the much needed support to our youths, let’s empower them. I want to commend the identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing for giving up their source income for the security of Oghara Kingdom”.

The identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing promised the Kingdom not go back into that business anymore, according to one then, “if it will bring the much needed peace in our beloved Oghara Kingdom.”

Other strategic security decisions and resolutions were made and reached to be doggedly followed up and implemented in the overall good of Oghara Kingdom.

Daily Independent

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