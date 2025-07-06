“Indecent Dressing”: Delta Govt. Warns Police  Against Arrest Of Residents, Distance Itself From Directive

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has warned the State police command against arresting any citizen who dressed “indecently” even as it distanced itself from the controversial directive by the police to arrest or fine citizens over so-called “indecent dressing.” law.

The Delta State police command had in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, announced a crackdown on indecent dressing under the Delta State Violence Against All Persons (VAAP), Law 2015.

Edafe had warned citizens that any form of “Indecent Dressing”, is prohibited in the State and offenders would be arrested, penalised and made to pay a fine of N50,000 or engaged in a community service to serve as deterrent to others.

The police directive however sparked off a protest on social media with citizens, civil society groups and the legal practitioners in the state condemning the directive by the police therefore forcing the police PPRO to delete its statement from his personal and the command’s social media handles.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Warri Branch, also strongly condemned the police’s position, noting that there is no legal provision in the VAAP Law that supports the imposition of fines or community service for clothing choices, branding the police action as unlawful and a gross misrepresentation of the law.

In a statement signed by NBA Warri branch Human Rights Committee Chairman, John-Larry Ojukoko, noted that “Indecent exposure, as referenced by law, strictly means the deliberate display of private parts, not fashion or appearance. The police cannot play judge and jury by imposing fines without a court order.”

Meanwhile the Delta State government following public outrage and legal scrutiny amidst a police notice that warned residents of imminent enforcement action against what it termed “indecent dressing” has warned the police against arresting any citizen following its directive on indecent dressing, describing the move as lacking legal basis and cautioned against abuse of fundamental human rights.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Isharo Odafe and obtained by SaharaReporters, the government clarified that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, does not authorise law enforcement officers to arrest or penalise individuals solely based on their appearance or clothing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the VAAP Law does not empower any security operative to arrest, harass, or punish citizens on the basis of how they are dressed. Only acts that constitute indecent exposure as clearly defined under Section 29 of the law are subject to prosecution and even at that, only through due judicial process.”

The Ministry however expressed deep concern over what it described as a “misguided and vague interpretation” of the law, warning that such enforcement could open the door to human rights violations, particularly of young people and women.

The Delta State Government reiterated its commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all citizens and urged law enforcement agencies to operate strictly within the bounds of the law.

“All enforcement must respect the rule of law and the principle of due process. Any breach will not be tolerated and members of the public who experience unlawful arrests or harassment should immediately report such cases to the Office of the Public Defender under the Ministry of Justice.”

The State government however assured the public that it remains resolute in protecting personal freedoms and ensuring that all laws are interpreted and enforced with fairness, clarity, and respect for human dignity.

Making U-turn, the Delta State police command has warned officers against any form of arrest of offenders of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, particularly as it concerns cases of indecent dressing.

The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, in a stern statement, warned all personnel under his command regarding the enforcement of the Delta State Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, that any officer who sees the enforcement of the law as an opportunity to extort or harass residents would face immediate disciplinary action including possible dismissal from the force.

Abaniwonda emphasised that the VAPP Law is designed to protect citizens and promote decency, not to serve as a tool for exploitation or abuse of power.

Saharareporters

