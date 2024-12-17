In Two Years, We Have Reduced Stealing Of Our Crude Oil— Tantita Boss 

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, ( TSSNL), High Chief Kestin Pondi in oil rich city of Warri, Delta State, weekend acknowledged fallen heroes of the company and stakeholders in the fight against Oil theft in Niger Delta region, saying In Two Years, they We Reduced Stealing Of Our Crude Oil, made major arrests and seizures.

Pondi, in his remarks at the company’s end of the year party, also gave kudos to all security agencies and host communities for their uncommon support since Tantita was hired by the Federal authorities to complement the war against criminality associated with petroleum products.

The Fallen Heroes who he said were workers of Tantita paid the price for the Niger Delta Region and the nation in general in order to have a great nation, adding that they never died in vain as they are highly valued

He observed one minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the struggle, adding that the achievements recorded by the increase in crude oil production showed that they didn’t die in vain.

Pondi lauded President Tinubu, Ribadu, Host communities and Security agencies- Navy, Army, AIRFORCE, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Department of State Security Services DSS) for their support in the fight against crude oil theft and their encouragement of Tantita in carrying out its assignment, saying that their support made the achievements to be an easy one.

He added that their relentless support and encouragement which enabled Tantita to excel in its mandate and made it clear that the rapid increase in crude oil production showed that their death was not in vain just as he said that they would continue to be remembered for paying the supreme sacrifice in the national interest.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we (Tantita) won’t be where we are today if not for the unparalleled support and encouragement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, all arms of the security agencies and our various communities in the Niger Delta. We are eternally grateful to Mr. President, NSA, security agencies and our communities.”

“We must also recognise the roles played by our fallen heroes, I mean our workers and other stakeholders who lost their lives in the course of the struggle to totally eliminate crude oil theft in the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta. They would not die vain and indeed, the steady increase in crude oil production has shown that they didn’t die in vain,” Pondi added.

Here Is The Full Welcome Address High Chief

(Engr.) Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, FNII, FNSE, the Managing Director Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited

Good evening, esteemed guests, colleagues, and friends, It is a great honour to welcome you to Tantita’s Award Night: Honouring Excellence This Christmas. Tonight, we gather not just to celebrate achievements but to reflect on the incredible journey we have undertaken together in our fight against oil theft and crude oil vandalism. This battle is not just about protecting the nation’s oil and gas infrastructures, it is a mission to secure the economic future of Nigeria. At Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, we have embraced this responsibility with unwavering resolve, and I am proud to say we are making significant strides in this fight. Before the advent of the Industry wide Security architecture called Operation Plug as established by the Board of NNPC E&P, under the distinguish leadership of Mele Kolo Kiari in 2022, crude oil losses measured 36.69 million barrels, with daily production output of about 800,000–900,000 bpd. It was a dark time for the industry and the country at large. In less than two years, of the engagement of Tantita, the results were astounding as the report from NEITI (Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) and NUPRC (Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) for the year 2023 (January to December 2023) shows very significant reduction of oil losses from 36.69 million barrels in 2022 to 7.68 million barrels, reflecting a whopping 79% decrease compared to the previous year. In the Span Tantita’s operations within these years (August 2022 – Nov 2024) the contribution of Tantita’s workforce who have shown unparalleled commitment in the fight against Crude oil theft discovered a total of 3,963 incidents captured on IMRA. Out of these numbers, 702 were illegal connection points, 971 were cases of theft, 1,784 were illegal refinery cases involving the destruction of 3,063 (as some of the IR were in a Cluster, having more than one Train), and 204 cases of Aversion/Deterrent. It is also worth noting that within this same period of intense work, Tantita Team apprehended 8 vessels, (3) Tugboats and 6 Barges, 117 Vehicles, 52 Tanker Trucks, 47 Fibre/Speed boats, 7 tricycle/motocycles and 1,743 wooden boats involved in illegal operations. While it will be exhausting to highlight every details of our journey to curtail the scourge of oil theft, a whole lot of other discoveries have been made by our team that has subsumed the scourge of oil theft as either a crime of need or that of greed. Our success is rooted in collaboration and the support we have received from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Led administration whose commitment and partnership have strengthened our resolve and amplified our impact. Our immense gratitude goes to the unwavering support of the Government Security Agencies especially the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Policr Force, the Nigerian Civil defense, the Department of State Security Service and the Nigerian Navy. Your dedication to eradicate oil theft and vandalism has emboldened us to achieve milestones that were once thought unattainable. While we recount our success story, we will not forget those who paid the ultimate price. The ones in whose blood the flag of our success rest on. The military especially personnel of the Nigerian Army, civil defense, key informants and of course personnel of TSSNL that died in the course of ensuring that our nation have a booming economy, we mourn and celebrate your sacrifices in same breathe. Equally, I want to recognise the incredible efforts of our team—a resilient and dedicated group of individuals whose collective contributions drive our success. Whether in the field, planning operations, providing support, or ensuring seamless execution, every member of the Tantita family plays an indispensable role in achieving our mission. Your courage, diligence, and determination inspire us all, and tonight, we celebrate you. As we honour excellence through these awards, let it serve as a reminder of what we can achieve when we work together with unity of purpose. They are not just symbols of individual accomplishment but also a testament to the power of teamwork and shared vision.

13.While we celebrate tonight, let us also look forward with renewed determination. The journey ahead will require even greater effort, but together, with the support of the government and the strength of our united team, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.

Thank you for joining us on this special occasion. Let us enjoy the evening, celebrate our victories, and embrace the possibilities of a better future.

