Ika Born Ex-Konga CEO Commits Suicide By Jumping From The Balcony Of His Lekki Apartment

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The former Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Konga, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Mr Nick Imudia, has allegedly committed suicide in his home.

According to reports, Imudia, who was until his death, the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in the distribution and financing of residential solar energy solutions and transformational household products, killed himself on the night of Tuesday, June 25, by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

The report said: “Before making the jump, he had called his US-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

“He also called his young daughter from a previous relationship and told her he would always be there for her and that all she needed to do was to look in the sky and he would see her.

“His friends, family and associates are in shock as to why he would commit suicide.

No one is sure why he took his own life.

“From the Ika South local government area of Delta State, Nick was previously married to the mother of his young daughter who was also from the same local government with him. The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.”

Before Konga, Nick had stints with TCL/Alcatel as a regional director and Microsoft Device and Services as the GM/MD for West and Central Africa.

Vanguard

For media advert, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 0r email: labakevwe@yahoo.com