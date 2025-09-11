Igali Urges Niger Deltans To Unite, Inaugurates PANDEF Interim EXCO  In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In an interactive meeting of PANDEF National Executive with Niger Deltans resident in Lagos, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Amb Godknows Igali charged Niger Deltans to unite and speak with one voice to achieve a common and purposeful development for the Niger Delta Region.

Igali who made the charge in a statement signed by Chief (Dr.) Obiuwevbi Ominimini PANDEF National Publicity Secretary emphasised the marginalization of the Niger Delta people even before independence, which led to their leaders protesting to London. The protest according to him, inadvertently resulted in the delay of the Nigeria independence and the setting up of Willink’s commission.

“PANDEF belongs to all Niger Deltans. We are only working for all Niger Deltans”, Igali explained.

He continued, “We can tell our children that at a time, some soldiers seized powers and gave 44 Local Government Areas and over 24 House of Representatives to Kano state, but gave only 8 Local Government Areas and 5 house of Representatives to Bayelsa state and that we couldn’t talk because of the fear of guns. But that we can tell our children that in a democratic era such as this, that we couldn’t speak to the powers that be over our plights and the marginalization of the Region. It is on this basis that we must unite and speak with one voice instead of speaking separately as Urhobo, Ijaw, itsekiri, Ndokwa, Ibibio Anang, Oron, Efik, Ijagham, Edo, Ishan or Isoko, Ogini etc.”

He recalled that Midwest state was not given to the people on the platter of gold, adding that their leaders fought for it.

“Therefore we must imbibe the spirit of our past leaders which was handed over to us by our late leader, Chief Edwin Clark who was given the mantle of leadership at the formation of PANDEF which had eminent Niger Deltans including First Class Monarchs like Oba of Benin, Orodje of Okpe, Olu of Warri, Obong of Calaba, Agadagba of Egbema in the year 2016 to lead Pandef,” Igali stated.

The National Chairman recounted how PANDEF members visited Nigeria President Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja, and handed over the Region’s 16-point demands to him. He was of the opinion that PANDEF in Lagos shall be like a global organization after innauguration more so as it shall be led by a scholar, Prof Hope Eghagha.

“We shall, in no distance time organize a Niger Delta cultural festival that may take place in Lagos, and the country shall see that we have unity in Niger Delta. Our oil was used to develop Lagos and Abuja to our detriment. No land is better than Niger Delta for agriculture,” Igali stated.

He explained that they have decided to raise funds for investment to be called South South investment fund, where some of their people can invest in the oil and non oil sector.

“PANDEF from the beginning had eminent persons such as Gen Minima, a fomer chief of Army staffs as River State chapter Chairman; Late Solomon Arase, fomer IGP as the chairman of the Edo state chapter; Prof G.G Darah as Chairman of Delta State, Sen Henshaw as the state chairman of Cross River; Late Dokpola, piloting the affairs of Bayelsa State with Late Air Cdr Idongesit Ikanga, a fomer Governor as the National Chairman,” Igali stated.

According him, “Though we may not be able to wear the shoes Late Chief Edwin Clark left behind, but that we shall continue to try our best even if it means bearing them with our hands.”

Responding, on behalf of the Lagos based Niger Deltans, Prof Hope Egha noted with pity the negligence of the Seaports in Niger Delta and the East West Roads.

The House appreciated the efforts of PANDEF National Exco and blamed the abandonment of the Ogidigben EPZ gas project by the federal government. The house equally noted the selective unjust treatment of the Opuoma community in Delta, where it was burnt down by military command with persons arrested and detained to date without trial. This is against the principle of justice and fair hearing, the meeting noted. The house also calls on Mr. President to ensure that the constitutional and democratically elected Governor of Rivers state, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, is reinstated to the office without further delay.

The interim exco for Lagos state was put in place with Prof Hope Eghagha from Delta State as Chairman, Chief Patrick Iyang from Cross River state as Deputy chairman, Prince Emnanuel Abderson Ogan from Rivers state as secretary, Sylvester Ebhodaghe from Edo state as Publicity Secretary and Iwekumo Idris from Bayelsa as a woman leader

They were inaugurated by the National Chairman on behalf of the PANDEF Board of Trustees and Nation executive committee by the National Chairman Amb Godknows Igali.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com