Hundreds Homeless As Windstorm, Heavy Rainfall Wreck Havoc In  Delta Community

LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of residents in Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, have been left homeless after a devastating windstorm followed heavy rainfall in the area.

The storm swept through several communities, tearing off roofs from homes and public buildings, toppling electric poles, destroying solar-powered streetlights, and damaging cash crops.

In response, the Awu Elites Club has issued an urgent Save-Our-Soul appeal to Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, seeking immediate intervention and relief for affected residents.

The club identified Ogbe-Idibon, Igbogili, Ekwueze, and Oyoko as the worst-hit communities. In a letter titled “An Appeal for Emergency Assistance in Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area, as Wind Disaster Hits the Kingdom,” the group pleaded with the governor to provide aid and relief to those affected.

Dated March 13, 2025, and signed by its President, Prince Frank Moses Jegbefume, and Secretary General, Mr. Emeke Oseki, the letter highlighted the severe impact of the disaster.

“On the evening of Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Abavo Kingdom experienced heavy rainfall. As the rain subsided, a powerful windstorm swept across the kingdom, leaving in its wake widespread destruction. While no lives were lost, several people sustained injuries and required medical treatment,” the letter stated.

The club noted that many residents have been left stranded as they cannot afford the cost of repairing their homes. The destruction of electric poles has plunged parts of the community into darkness, while damaged streetlights have made some areas unsafe at night.

The Awu Elites Club stressed the urgent need for government support, stating that the disaster has placed “serious physical, psychological, and financial strain on the affected communities.”

“Many families are now exposed to harsh weather conditions and potential security risks. The cost of fixing the damaged properties is beyond the capacity of most residents, necessitating urgent government intervention,” the letter added.

The club, a network of professionals from Abavo committed to the community’s development, also expressed appreciation for Governor Oborevwori’s infrastructural projects in the state, including the recently approved construction of Ogbe Isogban Road in Abavo.

The appeal was copied to key officials, including the member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the member representing Ika South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, and the Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area.

The community now awaits swift government action to alleviate their suffering and restore normalcy.

Vanguard

