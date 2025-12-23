Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr. Ukpevo Oghenekaro (48 years old) was gru£somely m?rd£r?d on the night of 20th December, close to his poultry farm along Iyede road after the Ughelli township Stadium and his son was also shøt by “abokis” (t£rrørí?ts).

His corpse was found close to his farm this morning by the family and men of the Nigeria Police Force Ufuoma division, Delta State Command, early this morning. He went to feed his birds yesterday evening in preparation for Xmas sales. The moment he parked his car, his son opened the farm and went in.

He heard his father shouting and quickly rushed out, only to discover that these three aboki guys were attacking his father, attempting to drag him into the bush. He raised an alarm, carried a stick, rushed to one of them, and hit him on the head in order for his dad to escape, not knowing they were ?rm?d.

One of them brought out a g?? and shøt at the boy, the bullet scraped his waist through, and he fell to the ground while they kept shøøtíng and continued to drag his father. He immediately pretended that he was ?£ad. Since the other bullets did not touch him. They succeeded in kídn?ppíng the father meanwhile b?IIet has hit the dad, Mr. Ukpevo.

The moment they left, he locked the farm and ran to the house where he was rushed to the hospital after telling them what had happened. They reached out to me, and I immediately sent to them the contact of the officer in charge (OC) Anti-kídn?ppíng CSP Osadolor Godwin that they should tell him they are from me. I also told them to report to the nearest police station. They went to Area Command Ughelli, and they were told that is not their jurisdiction they should go to Ufuoma Police station.

The boy has a right to treatment from bullet injury as any hospital who refuses to treat leading to the demise of a person would be held liable according to extant laws. The era where hospitals would refuse to treat a person from bullet injury until they see a police report is over. This is provided for in the “Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of G?nshøt Act 2017”.

Unfortunately, they discovered his cørps? about one kilometre away from his poultry farm early this morning. Dear Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , the evils perpetuated by these Fulani t?rrørí?ts are getting out of hand, and there seems not to be consequences for their actions. They commit these crimes and walk away freely. I was heartbroken speaking to the widowed wife still struggling with his son in the hospital after losing her husband in these d£?ths too many.

Something should be done about this. I have not seen modern cities where people sleep in front of other people’s shops or spread along the road without houses. They commit crimes without traces, and this is not healthy for responsible commuters.

Comr. Israel Joe

