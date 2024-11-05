Hue & Cry Over Okowa’s Purported Arrest By The EFCC

Share This





















By Olomu Onyiye

LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I ‘ve just read of the purported arrest of ex-Governor Okowa by the EFCC operatives in Port Harcourt & nothing lends credence to the fact that some journalists love to pander to sensationalism just to sell their news items in a competitive market space.

For the records, ex-Governor Okowa was only INVITED to Port Harcourt by the EFCC & as the tested & patriotic Leader he is, it was himself that personally went there on his volition. For the benefit of unrepentant naysayers, let me therefore say that it is certain that he will be let go after providing needed clarifications.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the EFCC operatives inviting a former Chief Executive who presided over the affairs of an oil-rich State like Delta within a space of eight eventful years.

As a fact, almost all other ex-Governors who served alongside Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in their respective States have been invited by the agency at one point or another, so, what’s now amiss with the latter’s invitation? It could even be deemed to have become procedural for the agency to always invite former Governors to respond to inquiries or complaints lodged by concerned citizens to it.

What some of us find worrisome is the currently intensified attempts by Dr. Okowa’s critics to mudsling & repudiate his hard-earned reputation especially through media trials or opprobrium.

An example will serve as a veritable evidence for this concern.

Inside last month, some moral irredentist & hard-core blackmailer had lied that Dr. Okowa was locked in an EFCC facility for looting over 500billion Naira from the coffers of the State.

However, it happened that while the media space was agog with the unfounded claim, Dr. Okowa was somewhere far away in Europe where he was enjoying vacation with his lovely wife.

Definitely, he would have been barred from traveling out or his passport seized had the EFCC deemed it too risky to allow same but this is one fact that will never be admissible by diehard haters & critics.

In all, we must all applaud the tenacity of the EFCC, under the leadership of the current Chairman, for ensuring that our Leaders are called upon to render accounts for their stewardship.

But then, such procedural engagements should not always be latched on by political players as an instrument of witch-hunt or character assassination as the case with ex-Governor Okowa.

Such a demonic enterprise shall always remain unacceptable to us & other men of good conscience.

Certainly, Okowa did his best as former Delta state Governor. Any allegation against him is not unexpected as a former public office holder & Chief executive officer of the state. It therefore behoove the EFCC to do their job.

