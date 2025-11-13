How Senators Joel-Onowakpo, Dafinone Scuttle Lalong’s Move To Halt INEC’s Delineation Of Warri Federal Constituency

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A spirited attempt by former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong and Chairman Senate Committee on Electoral Matters to halt the ongoing delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was on Wednesday thwarted on the floor of the Senate by Delta lawmakers, Senators Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South) and Ede Dafinone (Delta Central).

The two senators firmly opposed the motion, arguing that INEC’s constitutional independence must be respected and that the matter was already before a competent court of law.

Rising in strong objection to the motion, Senator Joel-Onowakpo reminded the upper chamber that the 1999 Constitution clearly empowers INEC to carry out constituency delineation without external interference.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, this motion touches directly on my constituency, Delta South Senatorial District, and I am very familiar with the issues. However, I wish to refer this chamber to Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution which empowers INEC to conduct delineation exercises,” he stated.

He further cited Section 158 and Part I of the Third Schedule of the Constitution, emphasizing that INEC’s independence must not be undermined by legislative intervention.

“Ordinarily, a matter like this is not one for the National Assembly. The independence of INEC precludes us from interfering in its operations. If anyone is dissatisfied, the proper venue is the court,” he said.

Joel-Onowakpo revealed that the issue had already been taken before the Federal High Court sitting in Warri in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/372/25, where some individuals had sued INEC over the delineation process.

“I therefore urge that we allow due process to take its course in the court and let this matter rest,” he concluded.

Backing his Delta South colleague, Senator Ede Dafinone, Representing Delta Central, reinforced the argument, warning that legislative interference could erode public confidence in both INEC and the Senate.

“Mr. President, the delineation of constituencies by INEC is a constitutional responsibility meant to promote equity and social balance,” Dafinone stated. “Any form of legislative investigation into such a matter, especially one that may appear partisan or localized, risks undermining INEC’s neutrality and the Senate’s integrity.”

He recalled that the matter had dragged for over 12 years, with several court rulings already affirming INEC’s right to proceed with the exercise.

“The courts have ruled that INEC should go ahead. Every attempt to stop the release of the delineation report has failed. Even a subsequent case at the Abuja High Court was thrown out. We must not encourage a cycle of endless obstruction,” Dafinone added.

Following the interventions by the two Delta Senators, several lawmakers cautioned against breaching constitutional provisions or appearing to overreach judicial and electoral boundaries.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, in his ruling, acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter and urged restraint. He directed that any further consideration should take into account the constitutional and judicial implications already raised.

The debate, which drew intense contributions from several senators, effectively neutralized attempts to have the Senate mandate its Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate or suspend INEC’s delineation process in Warri.

With the interventions of Senators Joel-Onowakpo and Dafinone, the Senate deferred action on the motion, reinforcing INEC’s independence and affirming the supremacy of the rule of law in ongoing electoral boundary adjustments in Delta State.

