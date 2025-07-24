How Police Foils Major Kidnap Attempt, Recover 247 Rounds Of Sub-Machine Gun Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has reported how it was able to foil a major kidnapping attempt and recover 247 rounds of sub-machine gun rifle live ammunition at Aakoroma Community, Ovia North-East LGA, Edo State.

Police report made available to Urhobotoday by Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe disclosed that sequel to a series of intelligence reports received on the planned abduction of several high-profile individuals in Sapele, Oghara, and their environs in Delta State by a notorious syndicate under the leadership of one Owei Abebo, alias “ADUSA”, who has been on the Command’s Watch-list since 2021, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team swung into a strategic operation.

According to the report, on 19th July 2025, in the early hours of the day, the operatives arrested one Peter Benson, a 35-year-old male suspect of Kwale in Ndokwa LGA, Delta State, and a suspected spiritual herbalist responsible for ritual preparations for the criminal gang.

“Following intensive interrogation, Peter Benson led operatives to another suspect, one Joseph Saniyo, 63 years old, of Ajakorama Community, Ovia South-West LGA, Edo State. Saniyo, identified as the syndicate’s primary spiritualist, was found in possession of three live tortoises and other fetish items believed to be used in criminal fortification rituals.

“Acting swiftly on further intelligence provided by the arrested suspects, operatives stormed Oghara and successfully apprehended the ring leader, Owei Abebo a.k.a “Adusa”, aged 42, along with the following male accomplices: Ebi Maye, 41 years, from Poloborbor Community in Warri North LGA, Delta State; and Happy Obegha, 39 years, of Aakoroma Community, Ovia North-East LGA, Edo State.

“During a thorough search of the suspect’s hideouts, the operatives recovered two hundred and forty-seven (247) rounds of live ammunition for a Submachine Gun (SMG) rifle. Preliminary investigation revealed that their latest plot involved planned coordinated kidnappings across Sapele and Oghara which was successfully foiled after their arrest,” the reported disclosed.

He stated that all suspects and exhibits have been taken into custody as investigations intensify to unravel the extent of their operations and apprehend other accomplices.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, commends the gallant officers involved in these operations for their professionalism, bravery, and swift response to credible intelligence. He reiterates the command’s readiness to intensify intelligence operations, surveillance, and community engagement to ensure that Delta State remains uninhabitable for criminal syndicates and individuals engaged in activities inimical to peace and development,” the report affirmed.

