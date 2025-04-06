How Ogboru Will Alter Predictions On Delta 2027

Share This





















By Dele Sobowale

LAGOS Dele SobowaleAPRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ogboru did one of my late friends a great favour, about eight years ago; which will never be forgotten, even if I live (God forbid) as long as Methuselah. My friend was a Yoruba from Ogun State; Ogboru is Urhobo from Delta State. Without realising it, Great saved the man from total financial ruin and prolonged his life by seven years. The fellow, as he confided in me, was already planning to commit suicide when salvation came through Ogboru’s divine intervention.

The beneficiary had begged me to write about the matter at the time; and I promised to do it at the right time. For reasons known only to Almighty God, the right time never came until January this year. Forgive me if the details of the favour are not disclosed. I prefer that they be buried with the dead. However, in a country, in which ethnicity and religion exclude people from receiving a helping hand, Great Ogboru’s assistance was akin to that of the biblical Good Samaritan.

Government College Ughelli, GCU, was celebrating its 80 years anniversary and I was, surprisingly, selected to deliver the Keynote Address. My friend passed on two days before the commencement of the GCU anniversary. And, to be honest, I had forgotten about the promise to thank Great on my page. People, especially old men like me, forget a lot. God never does. Suddenly, I bumped into Ogboru at the Lagos airport; and remembered my pledge to the newly departed.

We could not talk because of the seating arrangement on account of my physical challenges. This article was already being written in my head. It would have been considerably shorter, but, for a series of events which have turned what would been two paragraphs, expressing gratitude of behalf of the departed, into a full length column; and deservedly so. He was heading for GCU, his Alma Mater, a member of the 1971 set. Most people might be mistaken about his educational background by assuming that he is just a rich businessman.

In actual fact, like many well-bred GCU alumni, he went abroad and studied in two universities – University of Kent and Huron University, USA in London before returning to Nigeria to continue his career in business and politics. By any measure imaginable, Ogboru is one of the most illustrious sons of Delta State; and he keeps on sailing – like a true ancient Mariner. We could not talk on the plane. Fortunately, we were placed side by side at the main event. Then, it became clear why the man is called Great.

The Governor of Delta State was the Special Guest of Honour. All the GCU Old Boys were on seat promptly to receive him. But, he was “unavoidably absent”. A Commissioner represented the state’s Chief Executive Officer. Other highly-placed individuals were present; but, Great was indisputably the star of the show. Every camera and GSM was focused on him; traditional rulers stood up from their reserved place to greet him and take photographs. The outpouring of affection was spontaneous and genuine. There was no opportunity to deliver the message you are reading now. Just as well; because, eight years ago, it would never have occurred to me to find out which school he attended.

Discovering accidentally that he was a GCU Old Boy was an added dividend. It explained where and how such a generous soul could have been nurtured. Yet, to me, a promise is a debt – which must be discharged. There was insufficient stuff on which to base a story. There is now. The 80 years anniversary was also a fund-raising event. For the sake of those who missed my previous article on the anniversary, a Three billion, N3 billion, Development Fund was announced by the GCU President, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, the Otota of Olomu Kingdom. The Chief Launcher was Olorogun Taiga, CON. Despite the presence of eminent Old Boys and others, Great Ogboru made the largest contribution on that day – in nine figures. It was in tandem with the character of the man who helped to prolong my friend’s life. It was then that it occurred to me that I should deliver the message. But, before I could get around to it, Great Ogboru supplied more materials for a write-up.

