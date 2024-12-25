How Man Kills His Friend Over N30m, Collects N20m Ransom, Used Proceed To Build Duplex (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A photo has emerged showing the duplex being constructed by a 30-year-old man, Efe Onoetiyi, a.k.a Efe Money, who allegedly kidnapped and beheaded his friend, Paulinus Okon, in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Efe received N30m from late Paulinus to buy a property for him. However, Efe kidnapped and k!lled Paulinus before collecting N20m ransom from the deceased’s brother.

LIB reported that the Divisional Police Officer in Ekpan Division, Uvwie Local Government Area, Aliyu Shaba led a team of policemen to arrest Efe and a herbalist, Lawrence Joseph, said to be the chief priest of Otokutu, over the gruesome m8rder of Paulinus.

The police team also recovered the head of the victim from the shrine of the chief priest where it was buried.

It was further gathered that Efe lured his friend to a shrine where they beheaded him before dumping his remains in the river.

Reports had it that when the suspects learnt that the deceased’s body was seen floating in the river three days later, they went and retrieved it.

They removed all his intestines, tied some hard blocks to the body and threw it back into the river where it sank.

They also drove the deceased car to Otu-Jeremi road and abandoned it there to make it appear like a kidnap case.

Efe informed Paulinus’s family that he was kidnapped and he collected a ransom of N20,215,000 from the deceased’s brother, claiming that he was in touch with the kidnappers.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, paraded the suspect alongside three other accomplices, including a herbalist – the chief priest of Otokutu, during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Asaba on Monday, December 23, 2024.

According to the CP, Efe confessed to k!lling Paulinus over his failure to buy a property for the victim after receiving the sum of N30m from him.

Efe said he saw a building for sale at a cost of thirty million naira (N30,000,000) which he advertised to Paulinus and the deceased paid him N30m in three instalments to buy the property.

However, instead of buying the house, he diverted the money for his personal use, bought two lands and was building a duplex for himself.

He further stated that he did not know how to explain to the deceased that he had used his money hence he decided that k!lling him will save him the trouble.

Linder Ikeji

