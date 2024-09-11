How Fire Service Averts Disaster In Asaba  As Residents Scoop Fuel From Fallen Tanker

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A potential disaster was averted in Asaba, Delta State when residents rushed to scoop fuel from an overturned tanker on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at Aku-Ufu Junction, directly opposite Sir Walks Motor Park, after the tanker overturned while navigating a bad stretch of the busy expressway in the state’s capital.

Witnesses reported that several residents, armed with buckets, gallons, and other containers, rushed to the scene to scoop fuel.

The situation lasted for a while before the state fire service arrived and cordoned off the area, preventing what could have resulted in another deadly explosion.

An eyewitness explained that the tanker, laden with petrol, had overturned after descending from the popular Koka flyover while en route from Benin to Onitsha.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the deplorable condition of the Asaba-Benin expressway.

“It was the bad portions of the road that made the tanker lose control,” said a resident.

While some residents took the opportunity to gather fuel, others, including tricycle operators, drivers, and workers at nearby filling stations, fled the area in fear of a potential explosion.

The scene also caused severe traffic gridlock, with vehicles from Benin, Summit, Ibusa, and Koka unable to pass through due to the poor state of the road.

Residents have since blamed both the federal and state governments for allowing the road to deteriorate to such an extent.

“Who knows, if not for these firemen, another explosion could have occurred, and lives would have been lost,” said a tricycle driver, Isreal Emeka.

He urged the state government to urgently deploy engineers from the Ministry of Works to repair the road, rather than waiting for federal intervention.

This incident comes just weeks after a similar tanker explosion at Koko Junction along the Warri-Benin expressway on October 1, 2023, which claimed six lives and destroyed vehicles and tankers.

Nigeria Tribune

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications, events coverage and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com