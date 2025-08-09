Highlights Of President Tinubu Efforts In Tackling Hunger In Nigeria

Share This





















By Christmas Akpodiete, Esq.

President Tinubu’s Initiatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has implemented various policies aimed at addressing hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria. Despite facing criticism for his economic reforms, the President remains committed to stabilizing the economy and reducing poverty.

Key Initiatives

– State of Emergency on Food Security: The government has declared a state of emergency on food security, investing in dry-season farming and launching the National Commodity Board to regulate price volatility.

Food Distribution and Nutrition Interventions: The Presidency has emphasized cooperative efforts between federal and state governments in food distribution and nutrition interventions to ensure vulnerable populations have access to food.

National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme: Nearly 10 million children are fed under this program, which also supports over 200,000 cooks and local farmers, while promoting food security and nutrition.

Cash Transfers and MSME Grants: Over three million vulnerable households have received cash transfers, and the Presidential MSME Grant Scheme has supported 250,000 businesses in 2025, helping to alleviate poverty and promote economic growth.

Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme: This program targets all 8,809 wards in Nigeria, aiming to promote poverty alleviation, food security, infrastructure, and job creation as part of the broader goal to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Challenges and Criticisms

Despite these initiatives, critics argue that the President’s economic reforms have exacerbated hunger and hardship in Nigeria. The removal of fuel subsidies and Naira devaluation have led to increased inflation, with food prices rising by over 80% since the election. Many Nigerians struggle to afford basic necessities, with some families going without food for extended periods.

Conclusion

President Tinubu’s administration faces significant challenges in addressing hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria. While the government’s initiatives aim to promote food security, poverty alleviation, and economic growth, critics argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of hunger and poverty. Ultimately, the success of these initiatives will depend on effective implementation and a commitment to supporting vulnerable populations

President Tinubu policies has tremendously increased allocations to state government, and the states need to do more with this funds for the betterments of all Nigerians.

