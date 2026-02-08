‘Healthcare Remains Central Pillar Of Oborevwori’s Administration’

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has dismissed claims that it is concentrating on flashy infrastructure at the expense of grassroots healthcare, insisting that primary healthcare remains a central pillar of the Oborevwori administration’s development agenda.

Reacting to recent comments by popular health influencer, Aproko Doctor, who suggested on social media that politicians focus on flyovers and ultra-modern hospitals while neglecting primary healthcare centres, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, said the assertion does not reflect the situation in Delta State.

According to him, while roads and flyovers are visible symbols of development across the state, healthcare has consistently received deliberate and strategic attention under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

“That is not true in Delta State. While roads and flyovers are visible across the state, healthcare has always been a major priority of this administration,” Onojaeme said.

He disclosed that within two years, the Oborevwori administration has renovated 150 primary healthcare centres across the three senatorial districts out of the state’s 441 health facilities, with an additional 150 centres already being scoped.

According to him, this will bring the total number of renovated primary healthcare centres to 300, significantly improving access to quality healthcare at the community level and reducing pressure on general and tertiary hospitals.

The commissioner noted that the state’s free maternal and under-five healthcare programme has continued to record positive outcomes, including a steady reduction in maternal and infant mortality and a significant easing of financial burdens on families.

He revealed that Governor Oborevwori recently approved the release of ?2 billion to sustain the programme, alongside the regular release of funds to strengthen Universal Health Coverage in the state.

Onojaeme also said state-owned hospitals have been granted full autonomy to retain and utilise 100 per cent of their internally generated revenue, enabling them to promptly procure drugs, maintain equipment, and respond more efficiently to patients’ needs.

In the area of specialised care, he disclosed that dialysis machines have been acquired and inaugurated across state hospitals, reducing waiting times and expanding access to treatment. He added that dialysis costs have been reduced from about ?70,000 to ?45,000 per session.

The commissioner further stated that CT scan machines installed at Warri Central Hospital and Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, are already improving the speed and accuracy of diagnosis for cancer, stroke, and internal injuries, while newly procured echocardiography machines are strengthening early detection and management of heart-related conditions.

To expand access to advanced diagnostic services, Onojaeme said the state government has ordered three MRI machines for installation at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Central Hospital Warri, and DELSUTH Oghara, ensuring that all three senatorial districts will have access to high-end medical imaging.

“While some states do not have a single MRI machine, Delta State is procuring three at once. Delivery is expected by April, as site preparations are already ongoing,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure and equipment, the commissioner disclosed that the state government is establishing a new College of Health Sciences at Ovrode in Isoko North Local Government Area to complement the existing institution at Ofuoma and boost the training of middle-level health manpower.

He added that the long-abandoned Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan is nearing completion, while another Specialist Hospital is being developed in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, modelled after the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

“Delta State remains the only state in the country with over 60 functional, government-owned hospitals, and this administration is only getting started,” Onojaeme said.

On health insurance coverage, the commissioner highlighted the achievements of the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme, noting that enrollment has surpassed 2.78 million residents as of January 2026, making it the leading state-supported health insurance programme in Nigeria.

He said the scheme covers both formal and informal sector workers and prioritises vulnerable groups through the Equity Health Plan, including pregnant women, children under five, and the elderly. Recent expansion efforts, he added, include the enrollment of 10,000 widows and the ongoing registration of indigent residents.

To enhance efficiency and transparency, Onojaeme said the Delta State Contributory Health Commission has introduced facial recognition technology at accredited healthcare facilities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Oborevwori administration to achieving Universal Health Coverage, stressing that the government remains focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to all Deltans.

For media advert placement events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com