Gunmen Snatch 2-Month-Old Baby From Mother While Travelling In Tricycle In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Unknown gunmen operating in a tricycle have kidnapped a two-month-old child in Warri, Delta State.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 4 pm along the NNPC bypass, near Delta Careers College, Warri, when Mrs Rita Oghale, the mother of the infant, was travelling with her two children in a tricycle.

According to Mrs Oghale, the male passenger pulled out a gun and demanded her two-month-old baby.

Mrs Oghale said the man then pushed her and the other child out of the tricycle and took the baby, along with her phone number.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com