Gunmen Shot Dead Vigilante For Attempting To Rescue Abducted Woman

LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-GUNMEN, suspected to be kidnappers, have shot dead a member of the Okpanam Community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State vigilante team.

It was learnt that the deceased was trying to rescue a woman who was kidnapped and taken to a bush when he met with his untimely death.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed this on Tuesday.

“They said he saw a woman who was kidnapped and taken into the bush, so he took his gun to rescue him and that was how he was shot” Edafe said.

He, however, said that no one had reported to the police that a woman was kidnapped in the area.

