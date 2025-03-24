Group Urges Delta CP To Expedite Action Over Murder Of 13-Years-Old School Girl In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-Human rights activist, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho has called on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to ensure that justice is served over the shocking murder of 13-year-old Miss Favour, a student of Delta Secondary School, Warri.

Miss Favour’s life was tragically cut short when she was allegedly raped and stabbed to death by suspected ritualists or miscreants.

DAILY POST reported earlier that the girl’s body was found in an uncompleted building on Erhirhowevrhe Street, off Ejemudarho, in Okumagba Layout, Warri, with visible injuries.

The incident occurred after Miss Favour attended her school’s inter-house sports competition, where she went missing before the event concluded.

Unfortunately, her body was found, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Aghogho emphasized the need for swift justice and accountability, highlighting the severe implications for individuals, families, communities, and society as a whole.

“The brutal murder violates human rights, betrays trust, and erodes social values.

“The Police should exercise caution in their investigations so as not to unlawfully arrest innocent citizens from their homes and the environment just to extort them,” he said.

DailyPost

