Group Threatens To Recall Senator Nwoko Over Call For Creation Of Anioma State

LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Delta State socio-political group, the Ndokwa Renaissance, has threatened to mobilise the people of Delta North Senatorial District to recall Senator Ned Nwoko who represents them in the Senate.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the group after its emergency National Executive meeting held yesterday in Abuja.

The decision followed comments by Nwoko on the floor of the Senate calling for the creation of Anioma State to be carved out of Delta State in the South-South and ceded to the South East as part of measures to address alleged marginalisation of the geo-political zone.

In the resolution signed by its president, Hon. Chinedu Ebgenumolise, and secretary, Dr. Uti Onyeukwu, the group condemned Nwoko’s proposal without due consultation of the people of Delta north who will be negatively affected by such a move.

The group argued that Delta North had been an integral part of the South South from colonial era to date and wondered why the lawmaker would want the peaceful and progressive Anioma land to be made part of the south east where violent agitation for secession has heightened insecurity.

“We must emphasize that the long overdue and very deserving creation of Anioma State is a dream we fondly hold dear as Anioma people and will work in support of any genuine effort towards the early realisation of this noble aspiration.

“It is of a great disservice therefore for the distinguished senator to embark on such a geopolitical re-engineering with the potential to cause devastating geopolitical dislocation we may never recover from as a people. No one can pretend to be unaware of the current countrywide political intricacies that typify the South East Region as generally and historically violent, prone with widespread disdain for Nigeria and its symbolic institutions of state leading to almost always a blanket of siege over the region from both state and non-state actors.

“These are traits that are alien to the Anioma people and do not represent societal features that promote peace, growth, development and communal prosperity,” the resolution read.

The group further threatened legal action against the lawmaker if he fails to withdraw his proposal which they described as dangerously self serving, undemocratic and unconstitutional.

