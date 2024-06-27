Group Endows Financial Support For Study Of Urhobo Language At Delta State University

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A socio-cultural group in Delta State, the Ukoko R’Emot?, has endowed financial support for the study of the Urhobo language at the Delta State University, Abraka.

The President of Ukoko R’Emot?, Chief Matthew Ovedje Eyuren, while speaking at the Cultural Day celebration of the National Union of Urhobo Students, DELSU chapter, Abraka reiterated the association’s commitment to providing financial support to students studying BA Linguistics/Urhobo at the Department of Languages and Linguistics of the university.

Eyuren called on the management of the department to forward names of qualified students to the association as soon as possible for consideration.

He assured the people that the N150,000 for three students would be disbursed as soon as the names were sent to the association by the department.



