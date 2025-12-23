Gridlock:Yuletide Travelers Stranded In  Benin–Warri, Benin–Asaba Expressways

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters and road users plying the Benin–Warri and Benin–Asaba Expressways have raised the alarm over severe traffic congestion, lamenting hours-long delays blamed on the Yuletide travel rush and ongoing road works along key sections of the highways.

Findings revealed that travelers on the Benin–Asaba Expressway now spend as much as two hours navigating the stretch between Ramat Park and the Benin bypass, a distance that ordinarily takes just minutes under normal traffic conditions.

Several road users attributed the worsening situation to ongoing construction on the Benin axis of the expressway, which they said has narrowed lanes and slowed vehicular movement, compounding the seasonal surge in traffic.

Many commuters appealed to traffic management authorities and security agencies to deploy more officers to critical points to ease congestion and reduce the hardship faced by motorists and passengers during the festive period.

One of the travellers, Mrs. Joy Koro, told our correspondent that a journey from Benin to Asaba, which usually lasts about two hours, stretched to over five hours due to the gridlock. She described the experience as exhausting and frustrating.

A visit by our correspondent to the Benin–Warri Road showed an even grimmer picture, particularly from Limit Junction to beyond the bypass, where traffic was virtually at a standstill, leaving hundreds of vehicles trapped for hours.

Stranded road users were seen stepping out of their vehicles in frustration, while others complained of remaining in one spot for hours without any noticeable movement, as tempers flared amid the prolonged delay.

Those who spoke to our correspondent, including Ohenhen Steve, Alice Maduka, Chidera Okolie and Bayo Oladayo, urged authorities to urgently intervene, warning that without immediate action, the gridlock could worsen as the Christmas and New Year celebrations draw closer.

