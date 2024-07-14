Gridlock: Delta Govt Working With Julius Berger To Redesign Effurun Roundabout

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government is working with the construction giant, Julius Berger Plc to redesign and remodel the ever busy Effurun Roundabout for the purpose of providing cloverleaf and road expansion in the busy corridor for free traffic flow.

This was disclosed by Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State to journalists shortly after inspecting the flyover under construction at Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The Governor said he was impressed with the job done so far on the projects, he expressed optimism that Julius Berger Plc would deliver the job on schedule.

Speaking on the road expansion, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said that both parties were trying to redesign and remodel the Effurun Roundabout, adding that without agreeing on the actual design at the Effurun Roundabout, work on the road expansion would not commence.

Accordng to the Governor, “I am impressed with the work they have done so far; remember I told you at inception that the job duration is for 27 months and as long as we are paying them monthly, they will be able to keep up with the time they gave to us.

“I usually pass here but stopping over and seeing things for myself today, I am impressed with the work they have done so far and I know they will keep to the 27- months completion period they gave to the Delta State Government.”

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori commended Julius Berger Plc for its efforts in effectively managing traffic flow around the construction site with the creation of several diversions outside the construction area.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori added, “the other obstacle to the construction work is the contract they awarded to Transcorp Power for the relocation of high tension at the PTI junction.

“They have done 10 pilings at the PTI junction remaining 5 and they are stock here but the contract has been awarded and some of those things will be imported for the purpose of relocating the high tension.”

Responding to a question on the pace of work done, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said most of the construction work was being done at contractor’s yard, saying, “they are doing precast already and the rain will not disturb the precast jobs.

“What they are doing now is erecting the pillars and before the rain stops, the job would have moved on very well. Before the dry season, they would have gone far because the rain will not disturb Julius Berger.”

Daily Independent

